India decided to challenge Trump for Russian oil
Source:  Bloomberg

Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that India has not yet ordered its refineries to stop buying Russian oil, signaling that it does not care about the demands and threats of US President Donald Trump.

  • The uncertainty surrounding India's stance highlights the complexity of global oil politics and the challenges New Delhi face in balancing economic interests.
  • Amidst speculations, India remains tight-lipped on its official decision, leaving the world to anticipate the outcome of this strategic move.

Media claim India is not scared by Trump's threats

According to insiders, no one has yet made a decision to stop importing oil from Russia.

Anonymous sources assure that both state-owned and private refineries have the right to purchase oil from any sources.

Last week, the government asked state-owned oil refineries to develop a plan to assess alternative sources and volumes of oil imports in the event of a disruption in Russian supplies, but this was more of a force majeure scenario than a real policy change.

Anonymous sources have predicted that reducing or stopping purchases of Russian oil will force India to once again buy "black gold" from the Persian Gulf countries.

The main problem is that it is indeed more expensive, and New Delhi wants to avoid additional costs.

Journalists note that the spokesman for India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did not respond to a request for comment on this situation.

