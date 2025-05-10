Pakistan and India agree to ceasefire — what is known

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with Pakistan.

Pakistan and India have agreed to cease fire

He reported this on the social network X.

India and Pakistan today agreed to cease shelling and military action. India consistently adheres to a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. This will continue to be the case.

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

In turn, the Pakistani authorities also confirmed the agreement on a ceasefire.

Pakistan and India have agreed on a ceasefire, which comes into effect immediately. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region without prejudice to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on the social network X. Share

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed on a complete and immediate ceasefire.

India announced the start of a military operation against Pakistan on the morning of May 7, announcing strikes on "terrorist infrastructure." Both countries later claimed civilian casualties in the mutual attacks.

On the night of May 10, India fired several missiles at military bases in Pakistan — and was soon hit in return. The Pakistani military then announced the start of an operation in response to the Indian strikes.