Pakistan and India agree to ceasefire — what is known

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with Pakistan.
Points of attention
- Indian Foreign Minister confirmed a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, signaling a diplomatic breakthrough.
- Both countries have agreed to cease shelling and military actions, emphasizing a commitment to peace in the region.
Pakistan and India have agreed to cease fire
He reported this on the social network X.
India and Pakistan today agreed to cease shelling and military action. India consistently adheres to a firm and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. This will continue to be the case.
India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025
India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.
In turn, the Pakistani authorities also confirmed the agreement on a ceasefire.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed on a complete and immediate ceasefire.
India announced the start of a military operation against Pakistan on the morning of May 7, announcing strikes on "terrorist infrastructure." Both countries later claimed civilian casualties in the mutual attacks.
On the night of May 10, India fired several missiles at military bases in Pakistan — and was soon hit in return. The Pakistani military then announced the start of an operation in response to the Indian strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-