Pakistan launches large-scale military operation against India

On the night of May 10, the Pakistani authorities officially announced the start of a large-scale military operation. What is important to understand is that it is a response to aggression from India.

What is known about Pakistan's decision

The start of the operation at the official level was confirmed by the Pakistani government on the social network X.

Operation "Banyan Al-Marsus" has begun, the statement says.

According to local journalists, the Pakistani military began actions, mirroring the "Indian aggression".

This decision was made shortly after Pakistan's complaints about Indian attacks on its military air bases.

What is important to understand is that it was then that the Pakistani government published a message on the X network in which it warned that "India should prepare for Pakistan's response".

The Pakistani armed forces are fully ready to defend the homeland, airspace and national security, the statement said.

In addition, it was indicated that the Indian Pathankot airfield and the Udhampur air base were hit by Pakistani military strikes.