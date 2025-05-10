Pakistan launches large-scale military operation against India
Category
World
Publication date

Pakistan launches large-scale military operation against India

What is known about Pakistan's decision
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

On the night of May 10, the Pakistani authorities officially announced the start of a large-scale military operation. What is important to understand is that it is a response to aggression from India.

Points of attention

  • The Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland, airspace, and national security amidst escalating tensions.
  • Pakistani military strikes reportedly targeted Indian air bases in a tit-for-tat retaliation for alleged missile strikes on Pakistan.

What is known about Pakistan's decision

The start of the operation at the official level was confirmed by the Pakistani government on the social network X.

Operation "Banyan Al-Marsus" has begun, the statement says.

According to local journalists, the Pakistani military began actions, mirroring the "Indian aggression".

This decision was made shortly after Pakistan's complaints about Indian attacks on its military air bases.

What is important to understand is that it was then that the Pakistani government published a message on the X network in which it warned that "India should prepare for Pakistan's response".

The Pakistani armed forces are fully ready to defend the homeland, airspace and national security, the statement said.

In addition, it was indicated that the Indian Pathankot airfield and the Udhampur air base were hit by Pakistani military strikes.

Pakistani soldiers claim that in a tit-for-tat retaliation, they targeted Indian air bases from which missile strikes on Pakistan were allegedly launched.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pakistan tests long-range missile amid worsening relations with India
Pakistan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India's attack on Pakistan — Trump's first reaction has appeared
Trump responded to India's actions
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan — what is known
aerial battle

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?