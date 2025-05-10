Trump intervened in the military conflict between India and Pakistan

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that after a night of US-brokered talks, India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire.

Trump boasted about his new achievement

After a long night of negotiations mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire. I congratulate both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Share

In addition, the American leader expressed gratitude for the attention paid to this issue.

Later it became known that the governments of India and Pakistan agreed to start talks on neutral territory on a wide range of issues.

This information was officially confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As mentioned earlier, on May 6, India began striking what it calls militant bases in Pakistan.