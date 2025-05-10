Trump intervened in the military conflict between India and Pakistan

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that after a night of US-brokered talks, India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire.
Points of attention
- The official announcement of the ceasefire followed India's military strikes in Pakistan, prompting a large-scale military response from Pakistan before the intervention of the US.
- The involvement of the US in diffusing the tensions between India and Pakistan demonstrates the significance of global leadership in promoting peace and stability in the region.
Trump boasted about his new achievement
In addition, the American leader expressed gratitude for the attention paid to this issue.
Later it became known that the governments of India and Pakistan agreed to start talks on neutral territory on a wide range of issues.
This information was officially confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
As mentioned earlier, on May 6, India began striking what it calls militant bases in Pakistan.
On the night of May 10, Pakistan officially announced the start of a large-scale military operation in response to Indian aggression.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-