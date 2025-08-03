US leader Donald Trump has ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed closer to Russia, responding to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, effectively cornering Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Journalists point out that Trump's move was more of a theatrical gesture rather than a significant shift in US nuclear policy, aimed at forcing Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine.
- The deployment of nuclear submarines near Russia showcases Trump's willingness to confront Putin and his determination to push for a resolution in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Trump was not afraid of the Kremlin's threats
It's no secret that Medvedev recently threatened a nuclear strike on the United States after the American leader issued an ultimatum to the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.
However, such loud statements did not scare Trump, who sent nuclear submarines closer to Russia.
In this way, he extremely quickly and simply exposed the "nuclear bluff" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his henchmen.
Journalists point out that despite Trump's unexpected and tough decision, the Kremlin is currently refraining from an official response, although it always likes to resort to bravado.
Analysts believe that the silence in the Kremlin is a diplomatic game on the part of Putin, who is actually afraid of escalation.
They also voiced the assumption that the key goal of the US maneuver is to pressure the Russian dictator to force him to end the war against Ukraine.
