US leader Donald Trump has ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed closer to Russia, responding to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, effectively cornering Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump was not afraid of the Kremlin's threats

It's no secret that Medvedev recently threatened a nuclear strike on the United States after the American leader issued an ultimatum to the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

However, such loud statements did not scare Trump, who sent nuclear submarines closer to Russia.

In this way, he extremely quickly and simply exposed the "nuclear bluff" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his henchmen.

Journalists point out that despite Trump's unexpected and tough decision, the Kremlin is currently refraining from an official response, although it always likes to resort to bravado.

Mr. Trump's move is more theatrical than a change in the US nuclear stance, experts believe. Share

Analysts believe that the silence in the Kremlin is a diplomatic game on the part of Putin, who is actually afraid of escalation.