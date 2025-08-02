The US is preparing for a sanctions war with China over Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

The US is preparing for a sanctions war with China over Ukraine

The US is getting even with China for helping Russia
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

The US Senate has introduced a bipartisan bill to impose tough sanctions on China. It would be a major blow to Beijing for its role in supporting Russia in the war in Ukraine. The bill was introduced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat) and John Cornyn (Republican).

Points of attention

  • Initiative receives strong support from Senators and US Treasury Secretary, indicating a decisive stance against China's support for Russia.
  • Despite challenges in adoption, the US signals its determination not to tolerate actions undermining peace efforts in Ukraine.

The US is getting even with China for helping Russia

As journalists managed to find out, these are sanctions against Chinese organizations, banks, and executives who directly or indirectly contributed to the supply of equipment and components for Russian weapons.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen herself made a statement on this matter:

To bring Putin to the negotiating table, the United States must act against Chinese companies that facilitate aggression, she stressed.

According to John Cornyn, this bill gives Donald Trump even more leverage to end the war.

Despite the fact that this initiative has little chance of being quickly adopted, it demonstrates that the US will not wait forever for concessions from the Kremlin.

It's no secret that the idea of sanctions was previously promoted by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who want to introduce 500 percent tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian uranium and gas.

"We don't want to interfere with China's sovereignty. But if they're willing to pay 100 percent tariffs, let them pay," said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's unpleasant to say this." Budanov revealed the truth about Putin's system of power
Budanov assessed the situation in Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian paratroopers fled en masse from Zaporizhia region
The Russian army faced a new problem
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia. The main gas pipeline has stopped working — sources
Volgograd region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?