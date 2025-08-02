The US is preparing for a sanctions war with China over Ukraine

The US Senate has introduced a bipartisan bill to impose tough sanctions on China. It would be a major blow to Beijing for its role in supporting Russia in the war in Ukraine. The bill was introduced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat) and John Cornyn (Republican).

The US is getting even with China for helping Russia

As journalists managed to find out, these are sanctions against Chinese organizations, banks, and executives who directly or indirectly contributed to the supply of equipment and components for Russian weapons.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen herself made a statement on this matter:

To bring Putin to the negotiating table, the United States must act against Chinese companies that facilitate aggression, she stressed. Share

According to John Cornyn, this bill gives Donald Trump even more leverage to end the war.

Despite the fact that this initiative has little chance of being quickly adopted, it demonstrates that the US will not wait forever for concessions from the Kremlin.

It's no secret that the idea of sanctions was previously promoted by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who want to introduce 500 percent tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian uranium and gas.