"I'm obsessed." The US Vice President dared to make a frank confession
Source:  Fox News

US Vice President J.D. Vance has decided to no longer hide his "obsession" with mysterious videos of so-called UFOs.

  • The confirmation of a $200 million ballroom construction project at the White House by President Donald Trump further emphasizes the unconventional decisions and interests within the US administration.
  • As the fascination with UFOs grows and intriguing news headlines capture public attention, the US political landscape continues to surprise with unexpected revelations and initiatives.

Trump's closest ally spoke about his obsession with UFOs on the Ruthless podcast.

I'm obsessed with UFOs. What's really going on? What do those videos mean? What's really going on? I haven't gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we've only been working on it for half a year.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

In addition, it is indicated that a Trump associate jokingly suggested that the podcast hosts visit Area 51 as soon as he understands this matter.

Although the American politician did not specify which "videos" intrigued him so much, in 2024, many videos and news headlines related to supposedly unknown objects in the sky were circulating in the United States.

By the way, on August 2, the White House officially confirmed a plan to build a new ballroom worth $200 million, fulfilling the wishes of US President Donald Trump.

Journalists also managed to learn that Donald Trump is "gilding" the White House and making it look like his Mar-a-Lago estate.

