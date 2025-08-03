"I'm obsessed." The US Vice President dared to make a frank confession

US Vice President J.D. Vance has decided to no longer hide his "obsession" with mysterious videos of so-called UFOs.

Vance revealed his secret

Trump's closest ally spoke about his obsession with UFOs on the Ruthless podcast.

I'm obsessed with UFOs. What's really going on? What do those videos mean? What's really going on? I haven't gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we've only been working on it for half a year. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

In addition, it is indicated that a Trump associate jokingly suggested that the podcast hosts visit Area 51 as soon as he understands this matter.

Although the American politician did not specify which "videos" intrigued him so much, in 2024, many videos and news headlines related to supposedly unknown objects in the sky were circulating in the United States.

