Inflated expectations. Putin cynically responded to Trump's ultimatum

For the first time since US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Russia, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly spoken about war against Ukraine.

During a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said that he positively assessed the results of the countries' negotiations in Turkey and the prisoner exchanges that took place.

According to him, Moscow considers this process important, so it is "ready to wait" if Kyiv is not ready for negotiations. Share

At the same time, the Kremlin ruler stated that the Ukrainian political regime is allegedly not based on the Constitution.

According to him, Russia is in favor of discussing steps that will lead to the establishment of a long-term peace "without any time limits."

Putin stated that Russia's conditions for ending the war, which he announced last summer, have not changed (withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions; return of the status of the Russian language and the Russian church — ed.).

He also cynically responded to Trump's words that the US president was disappointed with his behavior.