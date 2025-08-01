During a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, the illegitimate President of Russia, Putin, boasted about the mass production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile and the alleged capture of Chasovy Yar by the Russian army.

Putin boasts about the ghostly “Oreshnik” and the “liberation” of Chasov Yar

Thus, the Kremlin dictator stated that Russia had allegedly produced the first serial "Oreshnik", which had already entered the Russian army.

Putin also insists that Russia has captured Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, although the Ukrainian Armed Forces deny these claims.

The information about the liberation of Chasovy Yar is completely true, the Russian Armed Forces liberated it a few days ago. The Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of combat contact. There are not a single useless loss among the Russian fighters, — Putin raves. Share

Putin brazenly accused the Ukrainian leadership of incompetence: allegedly it is “not very informed about the events on the front, as it denies the capture of Chasovy Yar by the Russian Armed Forces.”

The Kremlin "dreamer" has promised to send Oreshnik ballistic missiles to Belarus by the end of 2025, and now the location is supposedly being chosen.