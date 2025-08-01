Putin falsely boasted about the serial "Oreshnik" and the "liberation" of Chasov Yar
Putin falsely boasted about the serial "Oreshnik" and the "liberation" of Chasov Yar

Putin
Source:  online.ua

During a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, the illegitimate President of Russia, Putin, boasted about the mass production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile and the alleged capture of Chasovy Yar by the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Putin's claims about the mass production of the Oreshnik missile and the capture of Chasovy Yar by Russian forces are false and aimed at furthering his geopolitical ambitions.
  • The need to educate the public about manipulation and information interference to prevent the spread of lies and propaganda is crucial in today's world.
  • Despite Putin's boastful rhetoric, the truth is contested as Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russian capture of Chasovy Yar.

Thus, the Kremlin dictator stated that Russia had allegedly produced the first serial "Oreshnik", which had already entered the Russian army.

Putin also insists that Russia has captured Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, although the Ukrainian Armed Forces deny these claims.

The information about the liberation of Chasovy Yar is completely true, the Russian Armed Forces liberated it a few days ago. The Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of combat contact. There are not a single useless loss among the Russian fighters, — Putin raves.

Putin brazenly accused the Ukrainian leadership of incompetence: allegedly it is “not very informed about the events on the front, as it denies the capture of Chasovy Yar by the Russian Armed Forces.”

The Kremlin "dreamer" has promised to send Oreshnik ballistic missiles to Belarus by the end of 2025, and now the location is supposedly being chosen.

