The UK Ministry of Defence draws attention to the fact that in 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completely canceled the Russian Navy Day parade for the first time. Most likely, this was due to Ukraine's daily powerful attacks on enemy military facilities.
Points of attention
- Despite the cancellation, smaller ceremonies are likely to take place, emphasizing the continued observance of Navy Day as a national holiday in Russia.
- The decision to cancel the parade coincided with a reported attack on Russia by hundreds of drones, adding a new layer of complexity to the situation and raising concerns about national security measures.
Putin was afraid of Ukrainian anger
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the decision was made to cancel the main naval parade in St. Petersburg for security reasons.
Despite this, on July 27, dictator Putin flew to his homeland, greeted the sailors, and listened to reports from the Navy commanders.
British intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that in 2017-2024, a major naval parade was held in St. Petersburg on Navy Day.
Within its boundaries, a review of warships took place, some of which sailed from other regions of Russia to attend it.
In addition, as is known, the celebration was attended by ships and representatives of other countries.
What is important to understand is that during the night of July 27, the aggressor country Russia was attacked by hundreds of attack drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose the exact number, but claims that their air defenses destroyed about 300 of them.
