Putin made an unexpected decision amid the "bavovna" in Russia
Category
World
Publication date

Putin made an unexpected decision amid the "bavovna" in Russia

UK Ministry of Defence
Putin was afraid of Ukrainian anger
Читати українською

The UK Ministry of Defence draws attention to the fact that in 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completely canceled the Russian Navy Day parade for the first time. Most likely, this was due to Ukraine's daily powerful attacks on enemy military facilities.

Points of attention

  • Despite the cancellation, smaller ceremonies are likely to take place, emphasizing the continued observance of Navy Day as a national holiday in Russia.
  • The decision to cancel the parade coincided with a reported attack on Russia by hundreds of drones, adding a new layer of complexity to the situation and raising concerns about national security measures.

Putin was afraid of Ukrainian anger

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the decision was made to cancel the main naval parade in St. Petersburg for security reasons.

Despite this, on July 27, dictator Putin flew to his homeland, greeted the sailors, and listened to reports from the Navy commanders.

British intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that in 2017-2024, a major naval parade was held in St. Petersburg on Navy Day.

Within its boundaries, a review of warships took place, some of which sailed from other regions of Russia to attend it.

In addition, as is known, the celebration was attended by ships and representatives of other countries.

The main naval parade was scaled down in 2024, but this is the first time it has been canceled since its inception in 2017. Smaller ceremonies will likely be held, and Navy Day remains a Russian national holiday, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasizes.

What is important to understand is that during the night of July 27, the aggressor country Russia was attacked by hundreds of attack drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose the exact number, but claims that their air defenses destroyed about 300 of them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is resorting to new tactics at the front — what is known
Putin doesn't care about the losses of the Russian army
Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive the largest supply of drone strike kits
Ukrainian drones will become even more powerful
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Khortytsia" revealed Russia's plan for Pokrovsk
Is there a threat to Pokrovsk?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?