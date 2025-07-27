Ukraine will receive the largest supply of drone strike kits

According to the Financial Times, the American-German company Auterion will transfer tens of thousands of its strike kits for drones with artificial intelligence to Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones will become even more powerful

A statement on this occasion was made by Auterion CEO Lorenz Mayer.

According to the latter, within the next 5 months his company intends to transfer 33 thousand such systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mayer points out that this will be the largest delivery of such systems ever. What is important to understand is that this will be 10 times more than before.

The process of their supply will be carried out within the framework of Auterion's contract with the US Department of Defense for $50 million — it is part of the US government's security assistance to Ukraine.

The delivery will include Skynode mini-computers with their own software, camera, and radio module, which transform conventional drones into autonomous combat platforms, resistant to jammers and capable of pursuing targets at a distance of up to 1 km. Share

Mayer also made it clear that Auterion's software will enable groups of autonomous drones to work as a swarm and coordinate with each other.