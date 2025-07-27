The Guardian spoke to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians to understand the current developments on the battlefield. According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russia is using kamikaze tactics to advance in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Civilians like Valentyn Velikiy are bearing the brunt of the conflict, losing homes and possessions to Russian attacks along the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
- The key goal of the Russian army is to break through the defense line at any cost, employing a strategy of sacrificing manpower for a fleeting semblance of success.
Putin doesn't care about the losses of the Russian army
Journalists spoke with Ukrainian pensioner Valentyn Velikiy from the village of Maliivka, which is on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
That is why Valentin no longer holds back his emotions:
According to soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are defending the Donetsk region, the Russian army is waging a "treacherous" and costly war in human resources.
He also emphasized that the enemy is deliberately sacrificing assault units because it wants to simulate a breakthrough at the front.
What is important to understand is that the Russians first launch a tank in a "cage" into the assault, followed by armored vehicles and trucks with infantry.
The key goal is to break through the defense line at any cost.
