The Russian army is resorting to new tactics at the front — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army is resorting to new tactics at the front — what is known

Putin doesn't care about the losses of the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

The Guardian spoke to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians to understand the current developments on the battlefield. According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russia is using kamikaze tactics to advance in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Civilians like Valentyn Velikiy are bearing the brunt of the conflict, losing homes and possessions to Russian attacks along the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
  • The key goal of the Russian army is to break through the defense line at any cost, employing a strategy of sacrificing manpower for a fleeting semblance of success.

Putin doesn't care about the losses of the Russian army

Journalists spoke with Ukrainian pensioner Valentyn Velikiy from the village of Maliivka, which is on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

He recently lost everything to a Russian attack: his home, his possessions, and his only neighbor.

That is why Valentin no longer holds back his emotions:

"This idiot Putin wants to take everything. Our most fertile land. That's the whole point," the grandfather emphasized.

According to soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are defending the Donetsk region, the Russian army is waging a "treacherous" and costly war in human resources.

"A few idiot Russian soldiers raise a flag near the village. In a few minutes we will destroy them," Alexei Budilov, an officer of the combat brigade, made a statement on this occasion.

He also emphasized that the enemy is deliberately sacrificing assault units because it wants to simulate a breakthrough at the front.

They suffered colossal losses in manpower in order to achieve a fleeting semblance of success, Budilov emphasized.

What is important to understand is that the Russians first launch a tank in a "cage" into the assault, followed by armored vehicles and trucks with infantry.

The key goal is to break through the defense line at any cost.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia may start a war against Europe — Tusk's warning
There is little time left in Europe
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers repel a major Russian assault near Siversk
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban publicly challenged the European Union over Ukraine
Orban continues to hinder Ukraine's European integration

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?