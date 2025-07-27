The Guardian spoke to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians to understand the current developments on the battlefield. According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russia is using kamikaze tactics to advance in the Donetsk region.

Putin doesn't care about the losses of the Russian army

Journalists spoke with Ukrainian pensioner Valentyn Velikiy from the village of Maliivka, which is on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

He recently lost everything to a Russian attack: his home, his possessions, and his only neighbor.

That is why Valentin no longer holds back his emotions:

"This idiot Putin wants to take everything. Our most fertile land. That's the whole point," the grandfather emphasized.

According to soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are defending the Donetsk region, the Russian army is waging a "treacherous" and costly war in human resources.

"A few idiot Russian soldiers raise a flag near the village. In a few minutes we will destroy them," Alexei Budilov, an officer of the combat brigade, made a statement on this occasion.

He also emphasized that the enemy is deliberately sacrificing assault units because it wants to simulate a breakthrough at the front.

They suffered colossal losses in manpower in order to achieve a fleeting semblance of success, Budilov emphasized.

What is important to understand is that the Russians first launch a tank in a "cage" into the assault, followed by armored vehicles and trucks with infantry.