Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who does not hide his pro-Russian stance, has once again publicly opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to the scandalous politician, he will not allow such a development of events, even if "the whole of Brussels turns upside down."

Orban continues to hinder Ukraine's European integration

According to Putin's henchman, the probability of a new world war is steadily increasing.

Against this backdrop, he called on his country to do everything possible to avoid being caught in the vortex of hostilities.

Orban once again cynically lied that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would bring war to Europe.

Ukraine should not be accepted into the European Union — which would also bring war — even if all of Brussels turns upside down. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the pro-Russian politician, the limits of Hungary's diplomatic and forceful influence are obvious.

"That's why we should focus primarily on regional peace. We should create peaceful alliances with everyone we can," Orban believes. Share

The Hungarian leader believes that in order to avoid getting involved in war, his country must build strong relations with all world centers of power.