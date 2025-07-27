Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who does not hide his pro-Russian stance, has once again publicly opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to the scandalous politician, he will not allow such a development of events, even if "the whole of Brussels turns upside down."
Points of attention
- He believes that Hungary should establish strong relations with major global powers to ensure its success and prevent any interests in weakening the country.
- Orban's statements reflect his commitment to maintaining Hungary's stability and security amidst the escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine.
Orban continues to hinder Ukraine's European integration
According to Putin's henchman, the probability of a new world war is steadily increasing.
Against this backdrop, he called on his country to do everything possible to avoid being caught in the vortex of hostilities.
Orban once again cynically lied that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would bring war to Europe.
According to the pro-Russian politician, the limits of Hungary's diplomatic and forceful influence are obvious.
The Hungarian leader believes that in order to avoid getting involved in war, his country must build strong relations with all world centers of power.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-