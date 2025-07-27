Orban publicly challenged the European Union over Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Orban publicly challenged the European Union over Ukraine

Orban continues to hinder Ukraine's European integration
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who does not hide his pro-Russian stance, has once again publicly opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to the scandalous politician, he will not allow such a development of events, even if "the whole of Brussels turns upside down."

Points of attention

  • He believes that Hungary should establish strong relations with major global powers to ensure its success and prevent any interests in weakening the country.
  • Orban's statements reflect his commitment to maintaining Hungary's stability and security amidst the escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine.

Orban continues to hinder Ukraine's European integration

According to Putin's henchman, the probability of a new world war is steadily increasing.

Against this backdrop, he called on his country to do everything possible to avoid being caught in the vortex of hostilities.

Orban once again cynically lied that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would bring war to Europe.

Ukraine should not be accepted into the European Union — which would also bring war — even if all of Brussels turns upside down.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the pro-Russian politician, the limits of Hungary's diplomatic and forceful influence are obvious.

"That's why we should focus primarily on regional peace. We should create peaceful alliances with everyone we can," Orban believes.

The Hungarian leader believes that in order to avoid getting involved in war, his country must build strong relations with all world centers of power.

"It is necessary that all major powers be economically and financially interested in Hungary's success, that is, no one should be interested in destroying and weakening Hungary," Orban added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban threatens Ukraine with EU sanctions
Orban is again trying to ruin Ukraine's reputation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban unexpectedly offered Ukraine "strategic cooperation"
Orban made a new absurd proposal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?