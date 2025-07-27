The 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade, together with the 81st Airmobile Brigade, were able to stop a large-scale assault by Russian invaders towards Siversk in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers successfully eliminated 80 invaders. The battle took place on July 25.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian soldiers' ability to hold Siversk plays a crucial role in restraining Russian attacks on Slovyansk from the east, highlighting the strategic significance of the region.
- The Defense Forces' successful defense near Siversk underscores the ongoing challenges and threats faced by Ukrainian troops in the conflict with Russian invaders.
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?
According to the fighters, on July 25 — from 12:50 to 15:00 — the Russian invaders carried out 27 assault attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Verkhnekamyanske and Hryhorivka.
The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated 80 enemies and wounded 37 more.
What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders regularly exert pressure on the Seversky direction.
Quite often, they organize large-scale assaults using infantry and equipment.
More on the topic
