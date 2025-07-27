Ukrainian soldiers repel a major Russian assault near Siversk

The 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade, together with the 81st Airmobile Brigade, were able to stop a large-scale assault by Russian invaders towards Siversk in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers successfully eliminated 80 invaders. The battle took place on July 25.

What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?

According to the fighters, on July 25 — from 12:50 to 15:00 — the Russian invaders carried out 27 assault attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Verkhnekamyanske and Hryhorivka.

In this assault, they involved over 150 occupiers, 6 tanks, 3 APCs, 6 MTLBs, BREMs, 12 LATs, 2 buggies, and 41 motorcycles.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated 80 enemies and wounded 37 more.

The remaining enemy forces continue to suffer losses during the fighting on July 26, the statement said.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders regularly exert pressure on the Seversky direction.

Quite often, they organize large-scale assaults using infantry and equipment.