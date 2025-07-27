The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 920 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit one artillery piece and one ammunition depot of the enemy.
- Data reveals that the Russian invaders launched missile and air strikes, used missiles and guided bombs extensively, and carried out attacks utilizing multiple rocket launcher systems and kamikaze drones.
- The continual updates from the General Staff shed light on the dynamics of the conflict and the efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in defending their country against Russian aggression.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 27, 2025
The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 27.07.25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,049,250 (+920) people
tanks — 11057 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,063 (+4) units
artillery systems — 30822 (+10) units
MLRS — 1449 (+1) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 48158 (+199) units
cruise missiles — 3546 (+11) units
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56493 (+122) units.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 26, the Russian invaders launched two missile and 62 air strikes, used 28 missiles and dropped 124 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,754 attacks, including 51 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,927 kamikaze drones for the attack.
