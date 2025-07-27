"Trump is losing patience." The US has turned tough on Putin

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has publicly warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that President Donald Trump is losing patience and the desire to wait for concrete decisions from the Kremlin that would lead to an end to the war against Ukraine.

Trump is not going to wait forever

The US Secretary of State recalled the recent telephone talks between the American leader and Putin, which were again in vain.

Trump is losing patience, he is losing the will to continue waiting for the Russian side to do something to end this war. This is not his war, but he wants to see it through. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

As the American diplomat noted, now everyone has realized that the Kremlin is only stalling for time.

"He (Trump — ed.) will not allow himself to be lured into this trap. He is not going to have endless conversations about conversations," Rubio warned Putin. Share

What is important to understand is that the US president recently publicly threatened to impose secondary sanctions against Russia even before the 50-day deadline he announced.