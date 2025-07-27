Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine — there are dead and wounded

On July 26, the Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were again hit by Russian invaders. According to local authorities, at least 16 civilians were injured and two more civilians were killed.
Points of attention
- The civilian casualties include a child and several adults who sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian army's aggression.
- The Russian invasion continues to escalate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with innocent civilians bearing the brunt of the violence and terror unleashed by the aggressors.
Russia continues to kill civilians
The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that on July 26, Russian occupiers killed 2 residents of the region — in Kostyantynivka and Myrnograd.
In addition, it is noted that two people were injured in Krymki, and another one in Svitly.
Local authorities in the Kherson region report that on July 26, 9 residents of the region were injured, including one child, due to shelling by the Russian army.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders attacked two districts at once.
According to local authorities, the enemy was hitting Nikopolske with heavy artillery and Grad MLRS.
Also used FPV drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.
