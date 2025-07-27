Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine — there are dead and wounded

On July 26, the Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were again hit by Russian invaders. According to local authorities, at least 16 civilians were injured and two more civilians were killed.

Russia continues to kill civilians

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, officially confirmed that on July 26, Russian occupiers killed 2 residents of the region — in Kostyantynivka and Myrnograd.

In addition, it is noted that two people were injured in Krymki, and another one in Svitly.

Local authorities in the Kherson region report that on July 26, 9 residents of the region were injured, including one child, due to shelling by the Russian army.

One of them was injured on Sunday morning. A 55-year-old man was injured as a result of the dropping of explosives from a UAV — he received a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm, the report says.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders attacked two districts at once.

According to local authorities, the enemy was hitting Nikopolske with heavy artillery and Grad MLRS.

Also used FPV drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.