Air defense systems for Ukraine. Germany made an important decision

Germany intends to transfer the eighth IRIS-T air defense system to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was announced by Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev. The process of preparing for the transfer is currently underway.

Germany will strengthen Ukrainian air defense

The ambassador drew attention to the fact that Berlin is still transferring IRIS-T air defense systems, which are extremely important for the defense of Ukraine.

Seven systems have already been launched, the eighth is coming, — emphasized Oleksiy Makeyev. Share

Against this background, the Ukrainian diplomat also recalled other systems for protecting the sky that Germany managed to transfer.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about more than 60 Gepards.

"That is, most of the cheetahs that could be caught in the forests of the whole world have already been caught, and they are grazing in Ukrainian pastures," the ambassador jokingly noted. Share

We should also not forget about Rheinmetall's Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system, which demonstrates excellent results in service with the Air Force.

Oleksiy Makayev made it clear that work on strengthening Ukrainian air defense never stops.

According to the latter, ideas are already being discussed among representatives of the defense industry of Ukraine and Germany regarding the joint production of additional air defense systems.