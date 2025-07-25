Air defense systems for Ukraine. Germany made an important decision

Germany intends to transfer the eighth IRIS-T air defense system to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was announced by Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev. The process of preparing for the transfer is currently underway.
Points of attention
- Ideas are being discussed for the joint production of additional air defense systems between Ukraine and Germany, indicating a long-term partnership for strengthening air defense.
- The collaboration involves modifying existing systems and incorporating new technologies, such as putting Rheinmetall's gun on a different chassis and integrating missile systems, to further enhance Ukrainian air defense capabilities.
Germany will strengthen Ukrainian air defense
The ambassador drew attention to the fact that Berlin is still transferring IRIS-T air defense systems, which are extremely important for the defense of Ukraine.
Against this background, the Ukrainian diplomat also recalled other systems for protecting the sky that Germany managed to transfer.
What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about more than 60 Gepards.
We should also not forget about Rheinmetall's Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system, which demonstrates excellent results in service with the Air Force.
Oleksiy Makayev made it clear that work on strengthening Ukrainian air defense never stops.
According to the latter, ideas are already being discussed among representatives of the defense industry of Ukraine and Germany regarding the joint production of additional air defense systems.
