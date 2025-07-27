Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of July 26-27, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful cities and villages with 83 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 78 enemy targets were neutralized.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on July 27 — what is known

A new air attack by the Russian army began at 10:30 p.m. on July 26.

The Russians carried out the attack from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Crimean Autonomous Republic.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 78 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 5 UAVs were hit in 3 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 2 locations.