Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", warned Ukrainians that the Russian army is currently doing everything possible to take Pokrovsk into semi-encirclement. The enemy realizes that it cannot take the city the way it took Bakhmut.
Points of attention
- Our troops are engaged in efforts to slow down the offensive, destroy enemy manpower and equipment, and push back the advancing Russian forces.
- Given the challenges and limitations faced by the Russian army, their strategy revolves around taking Pokrovsk into partial semi-encirclement to exert pressure on the city.
Is there a threat to Pokrovsk?
As the spokesman for “Khortytsia” noted, the advance of the Russian invaders was recorded between Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk.
The spokesman for “Khortytsia” points out that the assault on Pokrovsk makes no sense now, since the Russian army knows what happens if you storm the city head-on.
Given all these factors and challenges, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to take the city into partial semi-encirclement.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-