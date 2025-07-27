"Khortytsia" revealed Russia's plan for Pokrovsk
Ukraine
"Khortytsia" revealed Russia's plan for Pokrovsk

Is there a threat to Pokrovsk?
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", warned Ukrainians that the Russian army is currently doing everything possible to take Pokrovsk into semi-encirclement. The enemy realizes that it cannot take the city the way it took Bakhmut.

Points of attention

  • Our troops are engaged in efforts to slow down the offensive, destroy enemy manpower and equipment, and push back the advancing Russian forces.
  • Given the challenges and limitations faced by the Russian army, their strategy revolves around taking Pokrovsk into partial semi-encirclement to exert pressure on the city.

Is there a threat to Pokrovsk?

As the spokesman for “Khortytsia” noted, the advance of the Russian invaders was recorded between Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk.

There is still some progress on their part at Pokrovsk — a partial wedge between Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka. They are trying to develop it, while our troops are trying to destroy as much manpower and equipment as possible, slow down the offensive and push them back... — emphasized Viktor Tregubov.

The spokesman for “Khortytsia” points out that the assault on Pokrovsk makes no sense now, since the Russian army knows what happens if you storm the city head-on.

Despite all the strength they have now, to repeat the "meat assaults" that took place in Mariupol and Bakhmut, they still won't have enough people. They will simply be completely wasted.

Given all these factors and challenges, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to take the city into partial semi-encirclement.

