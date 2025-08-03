Zelenskyy and Trump conflict. New details revealed in Britain

British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy frankly admitted to reporters that he felt guilty when he learned about the altercation between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, which took place in the White House in late February.
Points of attention
- The meeting between Zelensky and Trump underscores the importance of adequate preparation and diplomatic support in international relations.
- The emotional impact of the conflict resolution is highlighted by Lemmy's reflection on the hug between Zelensky and Starmer.
Zelenskyy and Trump's quarrel — new details
The British Foreign Secretary believes that he could have done more for the Ukrainian delegation in preparation for the meeting with Trump.
He also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian delegation was invited at the last moment, while the British side was focused on its own meeting with Trump and did not have time to help.
Despite this, he recalled, after the conflict in the White House, British leader Keir Starmer invited Zelensky to London.
