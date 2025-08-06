Air battle between Russia and Ukraine. The results of air defense work are known

During the night of August 5-6, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 45 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 36 enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

The Russian army launched a new air strike at 8:30 p.m. on August 5.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 9 UAVs were hit at 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 1 location.