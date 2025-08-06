Air battle between Russia and Ukraine. The results of air defense work are known

During the night of August 5-6, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 45 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 36 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes the successful interception of 36 enemy UAVs and simulator drones, highlighting the importance of air defense capabilities in protecting the nation.
- The call for unity and victory reverberates as Ukrainian soldiers stand together to defend their skies and safeguard their homeland from external threats.
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
The Russian army launched a new air strike at 8:30 p.m. on August 5.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 9 UAVs were hit at 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 1 location.
