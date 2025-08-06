Russia attacked Zaporizhia region — 2 dead, many injured

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that two civilians were killed and 12 others, including children, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district on the morning of August 6.
Points of attention
- The aggressor's use of drones and artillery in the attacks heightened the severity of damages, with reports of fires and infrastructure damage in multiple areas.
- Efforts by emergency services and local authorities have been crucial in responding to the attacks and providing necessary assistance to the affected individuals and communities.
Russia continues to kill civilians
According to him, Russian invaders damaged at least 9 buildings in this area.
Emergency services are working on the scene.
Later, Ivan Fedorov clarified that the number of victims had increased to 12.
In addition, it is noted that on the night of August 6, the Russian army carried out attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnyk districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to him, the occupiers struck the Mezhivska community of the Synelnyky district with drones.
After that, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished, and the infrastructure was damaged.
According to the latest reports, no one was injured.
