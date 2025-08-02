Budanov named the goal of Russia's large-scale rearmament
Category
World
Publication date

Budanov named the goal of Russia's large-scale rearmament

Budanov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia is ready to spend trillions of dollars on rearmament in the coming years to be ready for war with NATO.

Points of attention

  • Russia is gearing up for a potential war with NATO through a massive three trillion dollar rearmament program set to be the largest since the 1980s.
  • Kyrylo Budanov stresses that the primary goal of Russian rearmament is to prepare for a possible war with NATO by 2030, focusing on strategic readiness over sheer increase in weapons quantity.
  • The rearmament program is essential for Russia, as it aims to ensure readiness for potential conflicts by investing heavily in strategic issues rather than just increasing the number of tanks and missiles.

Russia is preparing for war with NATO — Budanov

The number one task of Russia's rearmament program is to prepare it for war with NATO by 2030. This was stated by Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with "Moseichuk+".

Asked about his recent statement that Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036, which looks like the largest arms program since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Budanov noted:

Not even since the collapse, this is the largest program since 1980. The number one task, spelled out in this systemic document, is to prepare the Russian Federation for war with NATO by 2030. This is what all actions and all budgets are aimed at.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the GUR

According to him, the bulk of the amount should be spent by approximately 2030, and "after that, everything will start to decline."

Budanov added that in Russia's rearmament program, the question is not whether to make more tanks or better missiles.

The question is to be ready for the 30th year of this war. And everything else is already derivative. So, for the war we need more tanks, better missiles and so on. First of all, there are strategic issues.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing an analysis by the Kyiv School of Economics, noted that Russia had practically exhausted its stockpiles of Soviet weapons, using them during a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to logistics data, supplies from major Russian warehouses will decrease from 242,000 tons in 2022 to 119,000 tons by the end of 2025. It is also noted that Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on external suppliers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. Budanov made a statement regarding the possibility of a ceasefire
Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov revealed to Kellogg Russia's plan for war against NATO
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the meeting between Budanov and Kellogg?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's unpleasant to say this." Budanov revealed the truth about Putin's system of power
Budanov assessed the situation in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?