Budanov named the goal of Russia's large-scale rearmament

Russia is ready to spend trillions of dollars on rearmament in the coming years to be ready for war with NATO.
Points of attention
- Russia is gearing up for a potential war with NATO through a massive three trillion dollar rearmament program set to be the largest since the 1980s.
- Kyrylo Budanov stresses that the primary goal of Russian rearmament is to prepare for a possible war with NATO by 2030, focusing on strategic readiness over sheer increase in weapons quantity.
- The rearmament program is essential for Russia, as it aims to ensure readiness for potential conflicts by investing heavily in strategic issues rather than just increasing the number of tanks and missiles.
Russia is preparing for war with NATO — Budanov
The number one task of Russia's rearmament program is to prepare it for war with NATO by 2030. This was stated by Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with "Moseichuk+".
Asked about his recent statement that Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036, which looks like the largest arms program since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Budanov noted:
According to him, the bulk of the amount should be spent by approximately 2030, and "after that, everything will start to decline."
Budanov added that in Russia's rearmament program, the question is not whether to make more tanks or better missiles.
Earlier, the Financial Times, citing an analysis by the Kyiv School of Economics, noted that Russia had practically exhausted its stockpiles of Soviet weapons, using them during a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to logistics data, supplies from major Russian warehouses will decrease from 242,000 tons in 2022 to 119,000 tons by the end of 2025. It is also noted that Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on external suppliers.
