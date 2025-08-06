Ukraine successfully strikes 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked two artillery pieces, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and four command posts of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy airstrikes and attacks on Ukrainian positions, utilizing missiles, guided bombs, multiple rocket launcher systems, and kamikaze drones.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia highlights the strategic importance of air strikes, missile forces, and artillery in modern warfare.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 6, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/6/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,059,270 (+1,010) people
tanks — 11072 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 23091 (+0) units
artillery systems — 31133 (+52) units
MLRS — 1455 (+3) units
air defense means — 1203 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49767 (+147)
cruise missiles — 3555 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57475 (+138)
special equipment — 3936 (+1)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 5, the enemy launched two missile and 107 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 147 guided bombs.
Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian invaders carried out 5,731 attacks, 64 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,224 kamikaze drones to strike.
