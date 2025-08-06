Ukraine successfully strikes 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked two artillery pieces, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and four command posts of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 6, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/6/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,059,270 (+1,010) people

tanks — 11072 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles — 23091 (+0) units

artillery systems — 31133 (+52) units

MLRS — 1455 (+3) units

air defense means — 1203 (+0) units

aircraft — 421 (+0) units

helicopters — 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49767 (+147)

cruise missiles — 3555 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57475 (+138)

special equipment — 3936 (+1)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 5, the enemy launched two missile and 107 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 147 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian invaders carried out 5,731 attacks, 64 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,224 kamikaze drones to strike.