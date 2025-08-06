On the morning of August 6, Ukrainian strike drones attacked the city of Bryansk in Russia, where an oil terminal is located. According to local residents, they heard a lot of explosions and active air defense work.

“Bavovna” in Bryansk — what is known

According to local residents, unknown drones attacked Bryansk at 5 a.m. local time.

They heard at least 10 powerful explosions, and several drones were allegedly shot down.

In addition, a column of thick black smoke was visible at the site of the UAV debris fall in one of the districts of Bryansk.

The Exilenova+ Telegram channel claims that strike drones attacked the territory of the oil depot, although the authorities have not officially confirmed this.

The Governor of the Bryansk Region, Alexander Bogomaz, made a statement on this occasion.

He assured that last night, the air defense destroyed 16 aircraft-type UAVs over the territory of the region.

"There are no injuries or damage. Emergency services are working on the ground," the Kremlin protege assured. Share

What is important to understand is that the region is home to the Bryansk loading point of the Druzhba oil pipeline for receiving, storing, distributing, and shipping diesel fuel to tanker trucks and rail transport.