Civilians injured in Kyiv and Sumy regions as a result of Russian strikes

On the night of August 8, Russian invaders attacked settlements in the Kyiv region with drones. Local authorities report casualties. The situation is identical in the Sumy region, where fires also raged after enemy strikes.

Russia's attack on Kyiv and Sumy regions — what is known

As reported by the Kyiv OVA, this time the Russian invaders attacked peaceful settlements in the region with attack drones.

One of the enemy's targets was the Buchansky district of the region.

According to the latest data, the victims were women aged 56 and 80, as well as a 16-year-old teenager.

As a result of the enemy attack, fires broke out in the private sector. There are damaged houses. All services are already working on the ground, the message says. Share

In addition, it is reported that the Russian occupation army attacked the Sumy region with strike drones, resulting in the injury of a man and damage to houses, buildings, and cars.

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, non-residential buildings, a store, and a car were damaged.

A 54-year-old man was hit by the enemy.