Czech President Pavel named the ambiguous price for Ukraine's sovereignty
Category
Politics
Publication date

Czech President Pavel named the ambiguous price for Ukraine's sovereignty

Pavel
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Prague International

Russia's temporary occupation of part of Ukrainian territory could be the price of Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state may involve a temporary occupation of part of its territory as stated by Czech President Pavel.
  • The effectiveness of resolving the conflict with Russia lies in applying economic pressure from Europe and the United States as a powerful tool.
  • Continuing to provide military assistance to Ukraine and engaging in negotiations with Moscow are crucial steps in seeking a peaceful resolution.

Pavel named the price of Ukraine's survival

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that it would be unfair for the West to pressure Ukraine to immediately liberate all occupied territories.

According to him, the West does not want the extermination of the Ukrainian nation.

Pavel noted that Ukraine is not currently in a situation where it could liberate the areas occupied by Russia in the foreseeable future, even with Western support, without major human losses.

We want it to survive as an independent sovereign country. If the price of its survival is that part of its territory will be temporarily occupied, then so be it. We will never legally recognize these occupied territories as Russian.

Peter Pavel

Peter Pavel

President of the Czech Republic

He believes that it is necessary to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, but, according to him, the war cannot be won on the battlefield.

Pavel says that a more powerful tool to force Moscow to the negotiating table is economic pressure from Europe and the United States.

It is in the interests of both sides of the Atlantic to exert much greater economic pressure on Russia. This pressure is very effective in terms of persuasion. I believe that given the current state of the Russian economy, (the Russians) will not be able to withstand economic pressure for long. Therefore, sooner or later, if these measures are implemented, Russia will have no choice but to sit down at the negotiating table, which it has so far refused to do.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech President Petr Pavel injured in accident
Petr Pavel
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech President announces delivery schedule for shells supply to Ukraine
The President of the Czech Republic, Pavel
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The President of the Czech Republic Pavel made an ambiguous statement regarding the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russia
Pavel

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?