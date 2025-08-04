Russia's temporary occupation of part of Ukrainian territory could be the price of Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state.
- Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state may involve a temporary occupation of part of its territory as stated by Czech President Pavel.
- The effectiveness of resolving the conflict with Russia lies in applying economic pressure from Europe and the United States as a powerful tool.
- Continuing to provide military assistance to Ukraine and engaging in negotiations with Moscow are crucial steps in seeking a peaceful resolution.
Pavel named the price of Ukraine's survival
Czech President Petr Pavel believes that it would be unfair for the West to pressure Ukraine to immediately liberate all occupied territories.
According to him, the West does not want the extermination of the Ukrainian nation.
Pavel noted that Ukraine is not currently in a situation where it could liberate the areas occupied by Russia in the foreseeable future, even with Western support, without major human losses.
He believes that it is necessary to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, but, according to him, the war cannot be won on the battlefield.
Pavel says that a more powerful tool to force Moscow to the negotiating table is economic pressure from Europe and the United States.
