Czech President Pavel named the ambiguous price for Ukraine's sovereignty

Russia's temporary occupation of part of Ukrainian territory could be the price of Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state.

Pavel named the price of Ukraine's survival

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that it would be unfair for the West to pressure Ukraine to immediately liberate all occupied territories.

According to him, the West does not want the extermination of the Ukrainian nation.

Pavel noted that Ukraine is not currently in a situation where it could liberate the areas occupied by Russia in the foreseeable future, even with Western support, without major human losses.

We want it to survive as an independent sovereign country. If the price of its survival is that part of its territory will be temporarily occupied, then so be it. We will never legally recognize these occupied territories as Russian. Peter Pavel President of the Czech Republic

He believes that it is necessary to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, but, according to him, the war cannot be won on the battlefield.

Pavel says that a more powerful tool to force Moscow to the negotiating table is economic pressure from Europe and the United States.