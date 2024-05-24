Czech President Petr Pavel injured in accident

On the evening of May 23, Czech leader Petr Pavel was injured while riding a motorcycle.
What happened to the president of the Czech Republic
The information about the accident has already been officially confirmed by the Office of the President of the Czech Republic.
The administration of the country's leader assures that Petr Pavel's injuries are not serious.
Despite this, he will have to spend some time in a military hospital.
Czech police claim that the accident happened on a closed sports track. What exactly happened to the politician has not been clarified yet.
In addition, the police added that they are not investigating the accident, as it did not occur on the road.
What is important to understand is that the leader of the Czech Republic is indeed famous for his passion for motorcycles and also owns a BMW GS1250.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Petr Pavel decided not to give up his hobby when he was the head of the NATO military committee and even after being elected president.
Pavel stated that the West still believes in the victory of Ukraine
According to the Czech leader, Kyiv's allies have not lost hope for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia.
He also reiterated that at present it is extremely important to support Ukraine in every possible way so that it makes it clear to the Russian aggressor that there is no point in continuing the war.
In addition, Pert Pavel dispelled rumors that some partners of Ukraine have already lost hope for Ukraine's victory.
