Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

During the night of August 7-8, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with 108 air attack vehicles: 104 Shahed attack UAVs, various types of simulator drones, and 8 high-speed (jet) UAVs. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 82 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Destruction of enemy targets involved various forces like aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the shooting down of 26 UAVs and the fall of debris in 8 locations.
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine at around 8:30 p.m. on August 7.
The enemy carried out an air attack from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.
The following forces were involved in the destruction of enemy targets: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 26 UAVs were hit in 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (debris) in 8 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-