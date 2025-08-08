Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
During the night of August 7-8, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with 108 air attack vehicles: 104 Shahed attack UAVs, various types of simulator drones, and 8 high-speed (jet) UAVs. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 82 enemy targets.

  • Destruction of enemy targets involved various forces like aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the shooting down of 26 UAVs and the fall of debris in 8 locations.

Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine at around 8:30 p.m. on August 7.

The enemy carried out an air attack from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

The following forces were involved in the destruction of enemy targets: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 82 air targets: 3 jet drones and 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 26 UAVs were hit in 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (debris) in 8 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

