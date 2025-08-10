Trump-Putin meeting. What Starmer and Macron agreed on

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French leader Emmanuel Macron were able to agree on active engagement with US President Donald Trump in preparation for his upcoming meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- They insist on the importance of Ukraine and Europe being part of any future peaceful resolution regarding the war with Russia.
- Starmer and Macron are preparing to coordinate their positions for Trump's meeting with Putin and remain in close contact to make further decisions.
Starmer and Macron are involved in preparing the meeting
The British Prime Minister's Office officially confirmed that on August 9, the leaders of Britain and France discussed in detail the latest events in Ukraine.
They once again stated their unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "efforts aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people."
Also in the spotlight for Starmer and Macron are US leader Donald Trump's efforts in the peace process.
They welcome his initiatives to end the fighting. In addition, the politicians were able to agree to closely coordinate positions ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin.
Starmer and Macron will remain in close contact to agree on further decisions within the framework of international efforts to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
It is worth noting that the French president publicly insists on the need for Ukraine and Europe to participate in a future peaceful resolution of the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-