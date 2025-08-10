Trump-Putin meeting. What Starmer and Macron agreed on

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French leader Emmanuel Macron were able to agree on active engagement with US President Donald Trump in preparation for his upcoming meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Starmer and Macron are involved in preparing the meeting

The British Prime Minister's Office officially confirmed that on August 9, the leaders of Britain and France discussed in detail the latest events in Ukraine.

They once again stated their unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "efforts aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people."

Also in the spotlight for Starmer and Macron are US leader Donald Trump's efforts in the peace process.

They welcome his initiatives to end the fighting. In addition, the politicians were able to agree to closely coordinate positions ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin.

Starmer and Macron will remain in close contact to agree on further decisions within the framework of international efforts to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.