Trump and Putin meet. European leaders stand in defense of Ukraine

Leaders of major European powers have urged US President Donald Trump to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war only on the condition of a ceasefire and guarantees to protect "the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe."

Ukrainian leaders urge Trump not to betray Ukraine

What is important to understand is that this is a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

European leaders have publicly supported Trump's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kyiv's allies believe that meaningful negotiations can take place "only under conditions of a ceasefire or a significant reduction in the intensity of hostilities."

We reiterate that Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum and a number of subsequent commitments of Russia. We underline our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We continue to stand firmly by Ukraine's side, the European leaders stressed. Share

Ukraine's allies have made it clear that they are determined to resolutely advance their interests, as well as those of Kyiv.