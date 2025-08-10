Trump and Putin meet. European leaders stand in defense of Ukraine

Leaders of major European powers have urged US President Donald Trump to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war only on the condition of a ceasefire and guarantees to protect "the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe."
Points of attention
- Europe stands firmly by Ukraine's side, condemning Russia's invasion as a violation of international agreements and committing to advancing Ukraine's interests.
- Collaborative efforts with the US are crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine that protects the vital security interests of the region.
Ukrainian leaders urge Trump not to betray Ukraine
What is important to understand is that this is a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
European leaders have publicly supported Trump's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Kyiv's allies believe that meaningful negotiations can take place "only under conditions of a ceasefire or a significant reduction in the intensity of hostilities."
Ukraine's allies have made it clear that they are determined to resolutely advance their interests, as well as those of Kyiv.
