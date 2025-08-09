Trump's ex-adviser warned that they want to drive Zelensky into a dead end

Former US President's national security adviser John Bolton warns that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy may find himself in a hopeless position due to an agreement between Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump again leans towards Russia

According to Bolton, Vladimir Putin's invitation to Alaska is a big victory for the Russian dictator, not for Trump.

"Well, it's very nice of Putin to come to former Russian America for this summit. It's not as bad as Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David regarding Afghanistan, but it reminds me of it. The only place better for Putin than Alaska would be Moscow," the former associate of the US president emphasized.

According to Bolton, the main and extremely absurd paradox is that Putin is a bloody war criminal who will be greeted with honors in the United States.

He also noted that everything is quickly tilting in Russia's favor.