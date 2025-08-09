Former US President's national security adviser John Bolton warns that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy may find himself in a hopeless position due to an agreement between Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The power dynamics between Russia, the US, and Ukraine are shifting, potentially leaving Zelenskyy in a vulnerable and powerless position.
- The concerning developments underscore the delicate balance of international diplomacy and the implications of political decisions on global stability.
Trump again leans towards Russia
According to Bolton, Vladimir Putin's invitation to Alaska is a big victory for the Russian dictator, not for Trump.
According to Bolton, the main and extremely absurd paradox is that Putin is a bloody war criminal who will be greeted with honors in the United States.
He also noted that everything is quickly tilting in Russia's favor.
