Trump's ex-adviser warned that they want to drive Zelensky into a dead end
Source:  CNN

Former US President's national security adviser John Bolton warns that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy may find himself in a hopeless position due to an agreement between Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The power dynamics between Russia, the US, and Ukraine are shifting, potentially leaving Zelenskyy in a vulnerable and powerless position.
  • The concerning developments underscore the delicate balance of international diplomacy and the implications of political decisions on global stability.

According to Bolton, Vladimir Putin's invitation to Alaska is a big victory for the Russian dictator, not for Trump.

"Well, it's very nice of Putin to come to former Russian America for this summit. It's not as bad as Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David regarding Afghanistan, but it reminds me of it. The only place better for Putin than Alaska would be Moscow," the former associate of the US president emphasized.

According to Bolton, the main and extremely absurd paradox is that Putin is a bloody war criminal who will be greeted with honors in the United States.

He also noted that everything is quickly tilting in Russia's favor.

We are not quite back to February 28 in the Oval Office, when Trump told Zelensky, “You have no trump cards.” But now Russia and the United States are discussing the terms they will present to Zelensky, and it is quite possible that Zelensky has no choice here, Bolton warned.

