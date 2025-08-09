Why Putin agreed to talks in the US — an unobvious reason
Category
Politics
Publication date

Why Putin agreed to talks in the US — an unobvious reason

Putin decided to deceive Trump once again
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

Many were surprised by the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to US leader Donald Trump's offer of a personal meeting in Alaska. As it turned out, this was an extremely profitable and logical move for the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • The US Treasury Department may need to lift sanctions to facilitate Putin's visit, further benefiting the Kremlin's interests.
  • By agreeing to talks in the US, Putin aims to secure symbolic victories and strategic advantages in the global political arena.

Putin decided to deceive Trump once again

According to Sky News analyst Ivor Bennett, this meeting will be a "huge victory" for the Russian dictator, even if Ukraine is unwilling to comply with his cynical demands.

Putin agreed to fly to the States because, first of all, they are not a member of the International Criminal Court, which means that he is not at risk of arrest.

Another non-obvious reason is that the US Treasury Department will have to lift sanctions on the illegitimate head of the Kremlin so that he has the right to be on US territory.

What is important to understand is that the American authorities took an identical step when Putin's investment representative, Kirill Dmitriev, visited Washington in April.

Instead of imposing sanctions on Russia, as Trump has threatened in recent days, the US will lift them. Even if it is temporary, it will be highly symbolic and will be a huge victory for Moscow, the analyst warns.

One cannot also ignore the fact that this would be a decisive end to Putin's international isolation.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces date and location of meeting with Putin
Donald Trump
Trump-Putin meeting already scheduled
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump demanded a "territorial exchange" from Ukraine and Russia
The White House
Trump wants Ukraine to give its lands to Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's idea of "territory exchange" with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's clear position

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?