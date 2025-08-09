Many were surprised by the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to US leader Donald Trump's offer of a personal meeting in Alaska. As it turned out, this was an extremely profitable and logical move for the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

Putin decided to deceive Trump once again

According to Sky News analyst Ivor Bennett, this meeting will be a "huge victory" for the Russian dictator, even if Ukraine is unwilling to comply with his cynical demands.

Putin agreed to fly to the States because, first of all, they are not a member of the International Criminal Court, which means that he is not at risk of arrest.

Another non-obvious reason is that the US Treasury Department will have to lift sanctions on the illegitimate head of the Kremlin so that he has the right to be on US territory.

What is important to understand is that the American authorities took an identical step when Putin's investment representative, Kirill Dmitriev, visited Washington in April.

Instead of imposing sanctions on Russia, as Trump has threatened in recent days, the US will lift them. Even if it is temporary, it will be highly symbolic and will be a huge victory for Moscow, the analyst warns. Share

One cannot also ignore the fact that this would be a decisive end to Putin's international isolation.