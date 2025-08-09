According to US leader Donald Trump, a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine will most likely involve "some exchange of territories." The US president has not yet specified which territories he is referring to.
Trump wants Ukraine to give its lands to Russia
The White House chief of staff began cynically claiming that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should be willing to "sign something" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
As Donald Trump noted, the announced agreement will involve an exchange of territories for the benefit of both sides.
The US President also added that these are territories over which fierce fighting has been going on for three and a half years, claiming the lives of many Ukrainians and Russians.
According to the American leader, if the US had not intervened, the war between Ukraine and Russia would have turned into World War III.
He also added that there is still a chance for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky.
The US president cynically added that the Russian dictator wants peace just like Ukraine and other leaders in Europe.
