Trump demanded a "territorial exchange" from Ukraine and Russia
Trump demanded a "territorial exchange" from Ukraine and Russia

Trump wants Ukraine to give its lands to Russia
According to US leader Donald Trump, a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine will most likely involve "some exchange of territories." The US president has not yet specified which territories he is referring to.

  • The process of exchanging territories is deemed complex and challenging, with potential for a trilateral meeting involving Putin and Zelensky.
  • The demand for Ukraine to 'sign something' for peace raises concerns about the nature of the negotiations and the outcome for both countries.

Trump wants Ukraine to give its lands to Russia

The White House chief of staff began cynically claiming that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should be willing to "sign something" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Donald Trump noted, the announced agreement will involve an exchange of territories for the benefit of both sides.

The US President also added that these are territories over which fierce fighting has been going on for three and a half years, claiming the lives of many Ukrainians and Russians.

Now they plan to return part of these lands and conduct a mutual exchange. The process is complicated and difficult, but we will return part of the territories, conduct some exchanges, and this will benefit both sides.

Donald Trump

According to the American leader, if the US had not intervened, the war between Ukraine and Russia would have turned into World War III.

I stopped it… Now the only question is when it will be resolved. And it could be very soon, — Trump believes.

He also added that there is still a chance for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky.

The US president cynically added that the Russian dictator wants peace just like Ukraine and other leaders in Europe.

