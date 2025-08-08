The Wall Street Journal draws the world's attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully stopped a new offensive by the Russian army, which was already underway in the Sumy region. This was another shameful public defeat for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The latter will go to negotiations with American leader Donald Trump without the trump card he was counting on.

Putin received another “slap” from Ukraine

It's no secret that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop Russia's summer offensive in the Sumy region.

In addition, they successfully liberated some territories, indicating that the Russian army is no longer capable of conducting decisive operations at the front.

In fact, for the last month, the aggressor country has not launched an offensive in this area.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to deoccupy 4 to 6 square miles of territory and two villages.

Major Oleg Shiryayev, commander of the 225th separate assault regiment, commented on this matter.

"The enemy in this area is exhausted," he emphasized. Share

Analysts believe that the failed Sumy offensive indicates Russia's inability to conduct large-scale operations.