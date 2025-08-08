Ukraine publicly humiliated Putin ahead of talks with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine publicly humiliated Putin ahead of talks with Trump

Putin received another “slap” from Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal draws the world's attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully stopped a new offensive by the Russian army, which was already underway in the Sumy region. This was another shameful public defeat for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The latter will go to negotiations with American leader Donald Trump without the trump card he was counting on.

Points of attention

  • Analysts emphasize that the exhausted state of the Russian army in Sumy region signifies its incapacity to launch large-scale operations effectively.
  • Major Oleg Shiryayev, commander of the 225th separate assault regiment, confirms that the Russian forces in Sumy region are extremely fatigued, indicating the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense strategy.

Putin received another “slap” from Ukraine

It's no secret that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop Russia's summer offensive in the Sumy region.

In addition, they successfully liberated some territories, indicating that the Russian army is no longer capable of conducting decisive operations at the front.

In fact, for the last month, the aggressor country has not launched an offensive in this area.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to deoccupy 4 to 6 square miles of territory and two villages.

Major Oleg Shiryayev, commander of the 225th separate assault regiment, commented on this matter.

"The enemy in this area is exhausted," he emphasized.

Analysts believe that the failed Sumy offensive indicates Russia's inability to conduct large-scale operations.

Russia has difficulty organizing so-called combined operations, in which infantry, artillery, armored vehicles, logistics, aviation, and even naval forces can be combined for a single offensive.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky, Trump, and Putin Meeting. What the White House Plans
A meeting between Zelensky, Trump and Putin is being prepared
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's budget deficit reached almost 5 trillion rubles
What is happening to the Russian budget?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe is confused by Trump's new plan for Putin
Trump surprises the EU with his behavior

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?