According to The Washington Post, European leaders were truly confused after learning that US President Donald Trump wanted to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump surprises the EU with his behavior

European leaders are outraged that the head of the White House promises a lot, but in fact does almost nothing.

Despite his bravado, Trump has not put any pressure on Putin — yet. Zero, nothing at all,” one insider said. Share

According to an anonymous Ukrainian source, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is trying to remain optimistic about the Trump-Putin meeting.

Official Kyiv is counting on the fact that the Russian dictator is really considering a partial ceasefire scenario that would stop airstrikes on Ukraine.

"In general, we all understand that ending the war depends entirely on Trump. As a first step, it would be good if a partial ceasefire were declared — everything except the contact line," said one insider. Share

What is important to understand is that publicly, official Brussels expresses skepticism about Putin's intentions.