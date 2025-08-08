Europe is confused by Trump's new plan for Putin
Europe is confused by Trump's new plan for Putin

Trump surprises the EU with his behavior
Source:  The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, European leaders were truly confused after learning that US President Donald Trump wanted to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Official Brussels expresses skepticism about Putin's true intentions for peace, highlighting Russia's actions over its words.
  • The meeting between Trump and Putin raises concerns and uncertainties about the prospects of peace in Ukraine, as Europe reacts with confusion and disbelief.

European leaders are outraged that the head of the White House promises a lot, but in fact does almost nothing.

Despite his bravado, Trump has not put any pressure on Putin — yet. Zero, nothing at all,” one insider said.

According to an anonymous Ukrainian source, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is trying to remain optimistic about the Trump-Putin meeting.

Official Kyiv is counting on the fact that the Russian dictator is really considering a partial ceasefire scenario that would stop airstrikes on Ukraine.

"In general, we all understand that ending the war depends entirely on Trump. As a first step, it would be good if a partial ceasefire were declared — everything except the contact line," said one insider.

What is important to understand is that publicly, official Brussels expresses skepticism about Putin's intentions.

It is quite obvious that Russia is not interested in peace as such, as we see it in its actions, not in its words.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
