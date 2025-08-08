According to The Washington Post, European leaders were truly confused after learning that US President Donald Trump wanted to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Official Brussels expresses skepticism about Putin's true intentions for peace, highlighting Russia's actions over its words.
- The meeting between Trump and Putin raises concerns and uncertainties about the prospects of peace in Ukraine, as Europe reacts with confusion and disbelief.
Trump surprises the EU with his behavior
European leaders are outraged that the head of the White House promises a lot, but in fact does almost nothing.
According to an anonymous Ukrainian source, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is trying to remain optimistic about the Trump-Putin meeting.
Official Kyiv is counting on the fact that the Russian dictator is really considering a partial ceasefire scenario that would stop airstrikes on Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that publicly, official Brussels expresses skepticism about Putin's intentions.
