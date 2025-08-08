Zelensky, Trump, and Putin Meeting. What the White House Plans

As the publication "Suspilne" managed to learn, the White House is working on organizing a trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
A meeting between Zelensky, Trump and Putin is being prepared
According to insiders, the talks could take place as early as next week, but the venue has not yet been chosen.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt made a statement on this matter.
According to her, the American leader is open to meetings with the leaders of both countries:
She also officially confirmed that the White House is currently working out the details of these potential meetings, and they will be provided at the appropriate time.
As previously mentioned, on August 6, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow and also held a three-hour meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin is not yet disclosing its details, nor is the White House.
