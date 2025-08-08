Zelensky, Trump, and Putin Meeting. What the White House Plans

As the publication "Suspilne" managed to learn, the White House is working on organizing a trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

A meeting between Zelensky, Trump and Putin is being prepared

According to insiders, the talks could take place as early as next week, but the venue has not yet been chosen.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt made a statement on this matter.

According to her, the American leader is open to meetings with the leaders of both countries:

As President Trump stated yesterday, the Russians have expressed a desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to that meeting. President Trump would like to meet with both President Putin and President Zelensky because he wants this brutal war to end. Caroline Leavitt White House Spokesperson

She also officially confirmed that the White House is currently working out the details of these potential meetings, and they will be provided at the appropriate time.

As previously mentioned, on August 6, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow and also held a three-hour meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin is not yet disclosing its details, nor is the White House.