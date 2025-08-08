A preliminary assessment by the Russian Ministry of Finance indicates that the aggressor country's federal budget deficit continues to grow rapidly. As of today, there is a "hole" of 4.9 trillion rubles.
Points of attention
- Economists express concerns over the significant budget gap and the potential implications for the Russian economy.
- With a traditional December spending surge expected, Russia faces challenges in managing its finances and stabilizing the budget deficit.
What is happening to the Russian budget?
As confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Finance, the budget deficit increased by 1.2 trillion rubles last month.
What is important to understand is that after seven months it reached 4.9 trillion rubles — this is much more than was planned for the entire year (3.8 trillion rubles).
The Russian authorities cannot ignore the fact that in July revenues amounted to 2.7 trillion rubles, but expenses turned out to be higher than usual: 3.9 trillion rubles after 3.2 trillion rubles in June.
According to economists, these are truly alarming figures, although the Ministry of Finance of the aggressor country continues to claim that it is spending money on schedule.
It is also worth noting that in 7 months, the enemy's budget expenditures increased by 20.8%, while revenues increased by only 2.8%.
