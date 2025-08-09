American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2025, to end Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, this will happen in the American state of Alaska.

Trump-Putin meeting already scheduled

The long-awaited meeting between me, as President of the United States, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the great state of Alaska. Further details will be announced at a later date. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Donald Trump President of the United States

It is worth noting that an aide to dictator Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, has already confirmed to Russian propagandists that the meeting is being prepared.

"Russia and the United States are close neighbors, so it is quite logical that the meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Alaska," he said. Share

What is important to understand is that on August 8, during a briefing at the White House, Donald Trump made it clear that a peace agreement regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war should expect "some exchange of territories."