American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2025, to end Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, this will happen in the American state of Alaska.
Points of attention
- Insiders suggest Putin's offer to halt aggression in Ukraine in exchange for territorial concessions and international recognition of occupied areas.
- The scheduled Trump-Putin meeting raises expectations for significant diplomatic developments in the efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump-Putin meeting already scheduled
It is worth noting that an aide to dictator Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, has already confirmed to Russian propagandists that the meeting is being prepared.
What is important to understand is that on August 8, during a briefing at the White House, Donald Trump made it clear that a peace agreement regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war should expect "some exchange of territories."
The WSJ learned the following from its insiders: Putin promised Trump that Russia would cease hostilities in Ukraine in exchange for significant territorial concessions from Kyiv and international recognition of the occupied territories.
