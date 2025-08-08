China challenges Trump over Russian oil
China challenges Trump over Russian oil

China is not going to give up Russian oil
Source:  Bloomberg

Official Beijing has made it clear that it is not afraid of US leader Donald Trump's tariffs and will continue to buy Russian oil because, they say, it is its "legal right."

Points of attention

  • Despite a rise in Chinese imports of Russian oil in July, overall imports from Russia in 2025 have decreased by almost 8% compared to the previous year.
  • China's stance on Russian oil purchase showcases its commitment to securing energy resources in alignment with its national interests.

China is not going to give up Russian oil

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter.

Representatives of the diplomatic service began to cynically claim that their country had "the legal right to normal economic, trade, and energy cooperation with all countries of the world, including Russia."

"We will continue to take reasonable measures on energy security in accordance with our national interests," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

What is important to understand is that US leader Donald Trump has threatened many times that he may punish China with additional tariffs for purchasing Russian oil.

India, which also actively bought Russian oil, has already come under attack from the US, but has now begun to gradually abandon it.

What is important to understand is that China's imports from Russia rose to $10.06 billion in July, the highest level since March.

However, overall, imports from Russia fell by almost 8% in 2025 compared to the same period last year.

More on the topic

