Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's idea of "territory exchange" with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that the Ukrainian people are not going to give up their lands to the aggressor country Russia. Thus, the president responded to the idea of American leader Donald Trump: the latter believes that Kyiv and Moscow should exchange territories to end the war.

Points of attention

  • The President calls for real solutions that can bring peace, signaling readiness to cooperate with President Trump and other allies in pursuing a peace that is not subject to Moscow's wishes.
  • Zelenskyy praises the unity of the Ukrainian people in defending their independence and land, denouncing any proposals that go against Ukraine as 'dead solutions.'

The Head of State drew the attention of Trump and the whole world to the fact that Ukrainians are defending their own.

Even those who are with Russia know that it is doing evil. Of course, we will not give Russia awards for what it has done. The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a worthy peace is. This war must be ended, and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, not listening to any deadlines, and this is the problem, not anything else.

The Head of State also emphasized: the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

No one will and will not be able to back down from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any solutions that are against us, any solutions that are without Ukraine, are simultaneously solutions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead solutions, they will never work.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to work together with President Trump and other allies for a real and lasting peace — a peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's wishes.

I thank all our people for being together. Ukraine exists. Thank you to all our soldiers for preserving our independence. Stand strong. This is our land, we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

