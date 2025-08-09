Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's idea of "territory exchange" with Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that the Ukrainian people are not going to give up their lands to the aggressor country Russia. Thus, the president responded to the idea of American leader Donald Trump: the latter believes that Kyiv and Moscow should exchange territories to end the war.
Points of attention
- The President calls for real solutions that can bring peace, signaling readiness to cooperate with President Trump and other allies in pursuing a peace that is not subject to Moscow's wishes.
- Zelenskyy praises the unity of the Ukrainian people in defending their independence and land, denouncing any proposals that go against Ukraine as 'dead solutions.'
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's clear position
The Head of State drew the attention of Trump and the whole world to the fact that Ukrainians are defending their own.
The Head of State also emphasized: the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.
According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to work together with President Trump and other allies for a real and lasting peace — a peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's wishes.
