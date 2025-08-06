China cynically declared a "critical moment" for Ukraine and Russia
China has issued a new statement on the war
Source:  online.ua

Official Beijing began to claim that the process of resolving the war of aggression that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years has reached a “critical moment.”

Points of attention

  • The 'Six-Point Consensus' proposed by China and Brazil is portrayed as a positive influence in 'cooling the crisis' by Chinese officials, shedding light on the strategic narratives promoted by Beijing.
  • The involvement of countries from the Global South in supporting China's initiatives further complicates the diplomatic landscape of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, adding layers of complexity to the resolution process.

China has issued a new statement on the war

It was made after talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian President's Special Advisor Celso Amorim.

The Chinese diplomatic department reported that Wang Yi and Amorim "exchanged views" on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Against this background, Wang Yi began to argue that the "Six-Point Consensus", jointly proposed by China and Brazil, played a positive role in "cooling the crisis" (this is what China cynically calls Russia's war against Ukraine — ed.).

Moreover, it is emphasized that the "Friends of Peace" group that supported this initiative, including countries of the Global South, expressed objective and rational voices, making positive efforts to promote dialogue and negotiations.

"Russia and Ukraine have taken an important step forward by starting negotiations. The process of resolving the crisis has reached a critical moment," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

What is important to understand is that China has been helping Russia continue its war against Ukraine for many years, although it publicly denies this fact.

