Official Moscow has begun to speculate that some countries intend to make "titanic efforts" to disrupt the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Moscow often tries to portray itself as allied with the US, despite strained relations, particularly during Trump's second term.
- The lack of evidence and credibility behind these allegations raises questions about the Kremlin's intentions in shaping the narrative surrounding the Trump-Putin meeting.
The Kremlin invented a new fable
A statement on this issue was made by Russia's special representative for investment, Kirill Dmitriev.
For some reason, the Russian dictator's associate did not want to reveal which countries he was talking about and what "provocations" they might make.
Moreover, Dmitriev drew attention to the statement of Dan Caldwell, former advisor to Pete Hegseth. The latter also claimed a "coordinated effort" to disrupt the meeting in Alaska, but did not provide any evidence.
What is important to understand is that Caldwell was fired from the US Department of Defense and placed on administrative leave for "unauthorized disclosure of information."
