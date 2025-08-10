Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, one cannon, and one Buk anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 10, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 08/10/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,063,240 (+950) people,

tanks — 11,089 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,107 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 31,343 (+70) units;

MLRS — 1,460 (+4) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 50,455 (+140) units;

cruise missiles — 3,556 (+1) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57,982 (+126) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 79 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 146 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it carried out 6,157 attacks, 118 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 3,910 kamikaze drones to destroy them.