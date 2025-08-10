Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
During the night of August 9-10, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 100 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 70 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

  • The successful defense efforts highlight the importance of preparedness and coordination in countering aerial threats.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes the significance of defending the country's airspace in the face of ongoing threats.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

A new enemy attack began at 11:00 p.m. on August 9.

The Russians launched drones from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 70 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 30 UAVs were hit at 12 locations in the front-line regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 3 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call the air defense forces.

