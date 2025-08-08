The Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been replenished with new volunteers

The fifth group of volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 8 in Lublin (southeast Poland).

Petro Horkusha, a representative of the recruiting center at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, noted that in total, several dozen people signed contracts, most of whom lived in Poland at the time of signing the contract.

This party includes several dozen Ukrainian citizens who have expressed a desire to join the Ukrainian Legion. The majority are Ukrainians who, at the time of signing the contract, lived in Poland, but there are also volunteers who lived in Slovakia and the United Kingdom.

According to him, the age category of volunteers in this group is from 21 to 53 years old, among them there are three women.

He noted that young people, as a rule, want to become UAV operators, middle-aged volunteers express a desire, for example, to serve in artillery units. At the same time, some volunteers also have experience in international transportation, so they expressed a desire to obtain driver positions.

Some of the volunteers, both women and men, and some of them have medical degrees, decided to join medical units for positions in battalion or division medical posts or directly for positions as combat medics in platoons or companies.

Gorkusha noted that volunteers from the previous four groups underwent training in Poland and are currently undergoing combat coordination at a temporary deployment point of a military unit in one of the regions of Ukraine outside the combat zone.

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion became known in early July last year, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw. One of its points is the training of Ukrainian military units on the territory of Poland.

Ukrainian Legion volunteers can sign a contract for one year (young people aged 18-24), three years or until the end of a special period. After signing contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they are sent to one of the training grounds near Lublin to undergo 45-day training. The training is conducted by instructors from NATO countries. After that, servicemen who need separate training in their chosen specialization can undergo additional training in other places.