Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is pushing for European leaders to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to ensure Europe's participation in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Orban continues to dictate his demands

As reported by 444.hu, Orban is outraged by the fact that official Brussels does not want to establish a dialogue with the Russian dictator.

Against this background, the Hungarian leader demanded that Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron personally address this issue.

In his opinion, they should go to Moscow for negotiations with Putin, or suggest a meeting in some neutral country.

Orban noted that otherwise, a potential peace agreement resulting from the talks between the US president and Putin, whose meeting is expected in the near future, will be virtually without the participation of Europeans.

According to the Hungarian leader, he considers negotiations between European leaders and Putin to be extremely important, if not before his meeting with Trump, then at least after it.

The EU should not sit at home like an offended child, and if there is a problem, it should negotiate, the pro-Russian politician demanded. Share

Macron and Merz have not yet responded to this demand in any way.