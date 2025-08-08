Orban made a demand to Macron and Merz regarding Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is pushing for European leaders to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to ensure Europe's participation in diplomatic efforts to end the war.
Orban continues to dictate his demands
As reported by 444.hu, Orban is outraged by the fact that official Brussels does not want to establish a dialogue with the Russian dictator.
Against this background, the Hungarian leader demanded that Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron personally address this issue.
In his opinion, they should go to Moscow for negotiations with Putin, or suggest a meeting in some neutral country.
According to the Hungarian leader, he considers negotiations between European leaders and Putin to be extremely important, if not before his meeting with Trump, then at least after it.
Macron and Merz have not yet responded to this demand in any way.
