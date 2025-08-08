Orban made a demand to Macron and Merz regarding Ukraine
Orban made a demand to Macron and Merz regarding Ukraine

Orban continues to dictate his demands
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is pushing for European leaders to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to ensure Europe's participation in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

  • Orban highlights the importance of European involvement in negotiations with Putin, especially in light of the upcoming meeting between Putin and the US president, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach.
  • Macron and Merz are yet to respond to Orban's demand for talks with Putin, leaving room for further developments in the diplomatic relations between Europe and Russia.

Orban continues to dictate his demands

As reported by 444.hu, Orban is outraged by the fact that official Brussels does not want to establish a dialogue with the Russian dictator.

Against this background, the Hungarian leader demanded that Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron personally address this issue.

In his opinion, they should go to Moscow for negotiations with Putin, or suggest a meeting in some neutral country.

Orban noted that otherwise, a potential peace agreement resulting from the talks between the US president and Putin, whose meeting is expected in the near future, will be virtually without the participation of Europeans.

According to the Hungarian leader, he considers negotiations between European leaders and Putin to be extremely important, if not before his meeting with Trump, then at least after it.

The EU should not sit at home like an offended child, and if there is a problem, it should negotiate, the pro-Russian politician demanded.

Macron and Merz have not yet responded to this demand in any way.

