Tusk predicts "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes it is entirely possible that a temporary "freeze" of Russia's war against Ukraine will soon be achieved. He also noted that there is no talk of ending it yet.

What Tusk predicts

The Polish Prime Minister shared his thoughts on this matter after telephone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on the morning of August 8.

There are certain signals, I also have an intuition that perhaps a freeze on the conflict — I don't want to talk about the end of the war, but a freeze on the conflict — could happen sooner rather than later. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

In addition, the politician told reporters that during the conversation, the President of Ukraine was "very cautious, but still optimistic."

Tusk also added that official Kyiv is most interested in Europe, in particular Poland, participating in the formation of this future truce, and then peace.

"We are also very interested in peace reigning in our region, because this will also have a very positive impact on our security," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

By the way, Tusk recently stated that he sees "many signs" that Russia's war against Ukraine may stop, at least temporarily.