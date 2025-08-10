Over 120 drones attacked various regions of Russia — video of powerful "bavovna"

On the night of August 10, loud explosions were heard in various regions of the aggressor country, Russia, followed by large-scale fires. The Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed that these were the consequences of a new attack by Ukraine. One of the main targets of the air attack was the oil refinery in Saratov.

“Bavovna” in Russia on August 10 — important details

According to local residents, Saratov has come under a massive drone attack.

The Russians are posting photos and videos online that make sounds similar to drones.

In addition, the operation of air defense systems is visible.

Also later, a loud explosion thundered, after which a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.

The work of air defense and powerful explosions were also heard by residents of Lipetsk and Voronezh.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense forces allegedly destroyed and intercepted 121 Ukrainian UAVs over 15 regions of the country.

29 — allegedly shot down over Krasnodar Territory,

15 — over temporarily occupied Crimea,

13 — over the Bryansk region,

12 — above Belgorodskaya,

9 — over Voronezhskaya,

8 — above Saratovskaya,

8 — over the Stavropol Territory,

7 — over Kaluga,

6 — above Tulskaya,

5 — above Rostovskaya,

4 — above Ryazanskaya,

2 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

1 each — over Smolensk, Oryol, and Tver regions.